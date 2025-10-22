Dawgs Daily

Georgia vs Florida Betting Odds: Bulldogs Open as a Decent Favorite Over Gators

Jonathan Williams

Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) reacts to his touchdown that caused a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct with the Gator Chomp during the third quarter of an NCAA college football matchup Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators 34-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the middle of their second bye week and are starting to prepare for their matchup against the Florida Gators. The rivalry will look a little different this season as Billy Napier was fired from Florida this past weekend, which provides a bit of a change-up in the game.

The Gators have struggled this season while Georgia still has their sights set on an SEC Championship and a college football playoff appearance.

Georgia vs Florida Betting Odds

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with his players and fans after their victory over Florida
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with his players and fans after their victory over Florida. The annual Georgia vs Florida football rivalry was held at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Saturday, October 29, 2022. The Bulldogs went in at halftime with a 28 to 3 lead over the Gators and won with a final score of 42 to 20. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 102822 Bs Georgia Vs Florida Football Game 2nd Half 06 / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With still a little over a week until the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, a betting line has officially been released for the game. The Bulldogs have opened as a 7.5-point favorite over the Gators and the over/under for the game has been set at 50.5 points, according to Fan Duel.

Kirby Smart has had success against Florida as Georgia's head coach. He has lost just twice to the Gators in nine total matchups. Florida got him in his first season at Georgia and then again in 2020 when the Gators went on to play for a conference title. Outside of those two games, Georgia has dominated the rivalry since 2016.

Last season, Georgia walked out of Jacksonville with a 34-20 win over the Gators. Florida took a 13-6 lead into halftime, but Georgia outscored Florida 28-7 in the second half to secure a win. DJ Lagway ended up getting hurt against Georgia last season and missed the entire second half.

Georgia's offense has appeared to have found a groove this season. They are averaging over 190 yards on the ground per game this season and Gunner Stockton is coming off the best performance of his career against Ole Miss. Defensively though, the Bulldogs have had their fair share of struggles. The Rebels managed to score five straight touchdowns against Georgia and the Bulldogs have struggled to get off the field on third down.

It's something they will look to fix during the bye week as they prepare for the back half of their schedule, which includes Florida, Mississippi State, Texas, Charlotte and Georgia Tech.

The Georgia vs Florida game is set to kickoff at 3:30 PM ET and will be broadcasted on ABC. It will be the last time the two teams play in Jacksonville before they play in Atlanta, GA in 2026 and then in Tampa Bay in 2026 while the Jackonsville Jaguars undergo stadium rennovations.

