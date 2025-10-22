Georgia vs Florida Betting Odds: Bulldogs Open as a Decent Favorite Over Gators
A look at the opening betting line for the Georgia vs Florida betting odds.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the middle of their second bye week and are starting to prepare for their matchup against the Florida Gators. The rivalry will look a little different this season as Billy Napier was fired from Florida this past weekend, which provides a bit of a change-up in the game.
The Gators have struggled this season while Georgia still has their sights set on an SEC Championship and a college football playoff appearance.
Georgia vs Florida Betting Odds
With still a little over a week until the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, a betting line has officially been released for the game. The Bulldogs have opened as a 7.5-point favorite over the Gators and the over/under for the game has been set at 50.5 points, according to Fan Duel.
Kirby Smart has had success against Florida as Georgia's head coach. He has lost just twice to the Gators in nine total matchups. Florida got him in his first season at Georgia and then again in 2020 when the Gators went on to play for a conference title. Outside of those two games, Georgia has dominated the rivalry since 2016.
Last season, Georgia walked out of Jacksonville with a 34-20 win over the Gators. Florida took a 13-6 lead into halftime, but Georgia outscored Florida 28-7 in the second half to secure a win. DJ Lagway ended up getting hurt against Georgia last season and missed the entire second half.
Georgia's offense has appeared to have found a groove this season. They are averaging over 190 yards on the ground per game this season and Gunner Stockton is coming off the best performance of his career against Ole Miss. Defensively though, the Bulldogs have had their fair share of struggles. The Rebels managed to score five straight touchdowns against Georgia and the Bulldogs have struggled to get off the field on third down.
It's something they will look to fix during the bye week as they prepare for the back half of their schedule, which includes Florida, Mississippi State, Texas, Charlotte and Georgia Tech.
The Georgia vs Florida game is set to kickoff at 3:30 PM ET and will be broadcasted on ABC. It will be the last time the two teams play in Jacksonville before they play in Atlanta, GA in 2026 and then in Tampa Bay in 2026 while the Jackonsville Jaguars undergo stadium rennovations.