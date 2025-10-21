What Georgia Bulldog Fans Need to Know About Florida Gators Interim HC Billy Gonzalez
Everything Georgia Bulldogs fans need to know about Florida interim head coach Billy Gonzalez ahead of the Dawgs' matchup with the Gators.
The Georgia Bulldogs are partaking in their final bye week of the 2025 regular season ahead of their annual matchup with rivals, the Florida Gators. This will be the 103rd matchup between these two programs in a series that the Bulldogs currently lead 56-44-2.
But as the Dawgs prepare for their week 10 matchup with their bitter rival, a massive coaching change has taken place ahead of the matchup. Recently, the University of Florida announced that it would officially move on from head coach Billy Napier.
Following the news, the Gators announced that Billy Gonzalez would assume head coaching duties as the interim for the remainder of the season. So, as the Bulldogs gear up for a matchup with the Gators, what do fans need to know about their rival's current interim head coach?
Who is Florida Gators Interim Head Coach Billy Gonzalez?
Gonzalez is a former collegiate athlete himself who played wide receiver for the Colorado State Rams from 1989-1992. During his time with the Rams, Gonzalez served mostly as a special teams player, returning punts.
Following his playing career, Gonzalez began his coaching career at a Division III school in Illinois, where he would serve as the MacMurray Highlanders' wide receiver coach for a season. He would then have stints with Utah, Kent State, and Bowling Green, all as the wide reciever's coach.
Gonzalez began his first stint with the Florida Gators in 2005 and helped the Gators win both national titles under head coach Urban Meyer before taking a job with the LSU Tigers as the team's passing game coordinator, as well as wide receivers coach.
In 2013, Gonzalez joined forces with Mississippi State's Dan Mullen (whom he had also coached alongside with the Florida Gators), and accepted a job as the team's wide receivers coach once again. He was promoted to the team's co-offensive coordinator the following season in 2014.
Gonzalez coached under Mullen for multiple seasons, and eventually followed him to Florida for a second stint with the Gators. Following Mullen's firing at the conclusion of the 2021 season, Gonzalez took over wide receiver coaching duties at FAU before returning to Gainesville for a third stint with the Gators, this time to serve under Billy Napier.
Now, with Napier no longer on staff, Gonzalez has assumed head coaching duties for the first time in his career. The coach's vast experience with offensive schemes and wide receiving provides the Gators with an opportunity to increase the output of their passing game.
Earlier this week, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart met with the media and voiced his respect for Gonzalez leading up to the game.
"I know Coach Gonzalez will do a great job. I've got a lot of respect for him and have gone against him for many years," said Smart. "They've got a really good staff."
The Bulldogs and Gators will kick off their annual rivalry, known by fans as "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party," on Saturday, November 1st. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 3:30 p.m., and coverage for this event will be made nationally available on ABC.