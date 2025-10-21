Kirby Smarts Comments on Florida Gators Decision to Fire Head Coach Billy Napier
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart comments on the Florida Gators' decision to fire Billy Napier.
The Georgia Bulldogs have begun their final week of rest for 2025 as they partake in their second bye week of the regular season. While the Dawgs may not have a matchup this upcoming Saturday, the team is already preparing for their next game of the season.
The Dawgs are scheduled to take their annual trip to Jacksonville, Florida, to renew their annual rivalry against the Florida Gators. This will be the final year the game is played in Jacksonville until 2028.
A new venue is not the only change coming to this lengthy rivalry. This year's matchup will also feature a new coaching battle, as the Gators announced this past weekend that they would be moving on from head coach Billy Napier.
Kirby Smart Comments on Billy Napier's Firing
In his first public appearance since the news of Napier's firing, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shared his thoughts on his opponent's decision and commented on how much respect he had for the former Gators head coach.
"First of all, I have a lot of respect for Billy. I've known Billy a long time; we were on staff together at Alabama," said Smart. "I hate it in this profession. We all know what we sign up for, and Billy understands that."
Smart and Napier faced off three times during his tenure and won all three matchups decisively by an average of 19.6 points. Florida failed to exceed more than 20 points in each of the three matchups, while the Bulldogs averaged just shy of 40 points per game.
In the wake of the firing, the University of Florida has announced that wide receivers coach Billy Gonzalez will assume the role of interim head coach and will handle head coaching responsibilities for the remainder of the 2025 season.
The Bulldogs and Gators will kick off their annual rivalry, known by fans as "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party," on Saturday, November 1st. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 3:30 p.m., and coverage for this event will be made nationally available on ABC.