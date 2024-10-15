Georgia vs Georgia Tech Heading to New Location in 2025
Georgia vs Georgia Tech will be played at a new location during the 2025 college football season.
The rivalry between Georgia and Georgia Tech already saw one change occur this season to the game as it will be played in Athens on a Friday this year as opposed to Saturday and now the 2025 matchup will have a big change as well. Next year's game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium when it was initially scheduled to be played at Georgia Tech, reported by Chad Bishop with the AJC.
The Yellow Jackets have a six-year deal with Mercedes-Benz Stadium that currently has them playing one game a season in the building. Georgia Tech takes on Notre Dame this weekend in the building.
The Bulldogs have played a lot of games in the relatively new Atlanta stadium over the years and now they have added another one to the list. It is also the second neutral site game now that Georgia will have on the schedule next year with the other one being against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville.
Georgia will host this year's matchup between the two teams on Friday, Nov. 29th in Sanford Stadium. The game is set to kickoff at 7:30 and as always will be the final regular season game for both teams before postseason play starts up. Next will certainly provide an interesting look to the historic rivalry.
