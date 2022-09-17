Skip to main content

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly from Georgia's Dismantling of South Carolina

Georgia has cruised to yet another dominating SEC East divisional win over the South Carolina Gamecocks. We bring you the Good, bad, and ugly from the win.

Georgia was a 24.5-point favorite entering Saturday's contest against the unranked South Carolina Gamecocks. They were certainly expected to win, and win big. Though the dismantling that was displayed on Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina had a different feel. It had a different type of dominance of an SEC opponent. 

The Good

Georgia. It's that simple, Georgia is good, like really good, like outscoring opponents 162 to 10 through three games good. From the opening kickoff to the closing whistle they have absolutely devoured two Power-5 opponents through three games. It's a suffocating defense combined with what is one of the nation's most explosive and efficient offenses in all of college football. Defensively, they have yet to allow a meaningful touchdown on the year and didn't allow a third-down conversion on Saturday until the first possession of the third quarter. South Carolina's garbage time score keeps the Dawgs from the shutout. 

Offensively, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett through three games has 952 yards passing on 72.2% passing and 5 TDs while adding another 3 TDs with his legs. He is legitimately a Heisman contender considering the way both he and Georgia are playing through the first three weeks of the football season. 

The Bad 

TV Ratings in the second half of Georgia football games this season are going to be absolutely abysmal. They haven't even been in a two-quarter football game at this point, let alone a four-quarter football game, and with Kent State, Vanderbilt, and Auburn as the next three opponents before a bye week, you might not see a test any time soon. 

The Ugly 

The SEC East was said to have taken a step up this offseason, and one of the reasons for that talk and hype was revolving around South Carolina and the additions they'd made this offseason. Well, Georgia just played three different quarterbacks in a nearly 50-point shutout win. Not exactly a competitive effort against the Bulldogs today. 

USATSI_19062451
