Get Up; It's Gameday! No. 1 Georgia vs No. 14 LSU

Championship weekend has officially arrived as the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are set to take on one another in the 2022 SEC Championship game. Right now, the Bulldogs are listed as a 17.5-point favorite over the Tigers.

These two teams have a good bit of history with one another in the SEC Championship game. This will be the fifth time since 2000 that the two teams will battle it out for the conference title. Georgia has only beaten the Tigers once in the last four games against them in Atlanta. The most recent game was back in 2019 when future No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow and his Tigers marched through the Bulldogs and were on their way to a national title. Now the Bulldogs are looking to do the same.

A win this weekend for Georgia would go a long way as they would clinch their second SEC title under Kirby Smart and lock up the top seed for the college football playoffs. Doing so would also give them the option to play their semifinal game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Georgia's playoff hopes could survive a loss to LSU but they would lose their right to the No. 1.

The Tigers remain one of the few SEC schools that Smart has yet to beat during his time at Georgia. He and his team now look to end that losing streak today along with capturing an SEC Championship as the playoffs are coming up around the corner.

How to Watch Georgia vs LSU

Gameday: Saturday, Dec. 3rd, 2022

Saturday, Dec. 3rd, 2022 Game time: 4:00 pm ET

4:00 pm ET TV: CBS

CBS Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

