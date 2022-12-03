Skip to main content

Get Up; It's Gameday! No. 1 Georgia vs No. 14 LSU

It is a Georgia Football gameday! Georgia will take on LSU at 4:00 PM in the SEC Championship game.

Get up! It's a Georgia football gameday!

Championship weekend has officially arrived as the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are set to take on one another in the 2022 SEC Championship game. Right now, the Bulldogs are listed as a 17.5-point favorite over the Tigers. 

These two teams have a good bit of history with one another in the SEC Championship game. This will be the fifth time since 2000 that the two teams will battle it out for the conference title. Georgia has only beaten the Tigers once in the last four games against them in Atlanta. The most recent game was back in 2019 when future No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow and his Tigers marched through the Bulldogs and were on their way to a national title. Now the Bulldogs are looking to do the same.

A win this weekend for Georgia would go a long way as they would clinch their second SEC title under Kirby Smart and lock up the top seed for the college football playoffs. Doing so would also give them the option to play their semifinal game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Georgia's playoff hopes could survive a loss to LSU but they would lose their right to the No. 1. 

The Tigers remain one of the few SEC schools that Smart has yet to beat during his time at Georgia. He and his team now look to end that losing streak today along with capturing an SEC Championship as the playoffs are coming up around the corner. 

How to Watch Georgia vs LSU

  • Gameday: Saturday, Dec. 3rd, 2022
  • Game time: 4:00 pm ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Scroll to Continue

Read More

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

LSUvsUGA0376-X2
News

How to watch: Georgia vs LSU

By Christian Kirby II
21D22AA4-7F54-4FBE-90F0-44324917CB44
Football

WATCH: Georgia Releases Trailer for SEC Championship

By Jonathan Williams
Screen Shot 2022-12-02 at 9.07.43 PM
News

Georgia Defeats Florida A&M 68-46

By Christian Kirby II
20221105_AJW_FB_TN_1926-X4
News

ESPN Analyst: "Stetson Bennett Needs to get More Love."

By Christian Goeckel
8FECCBC6-500B-4317-99A4-BD1E568A18AD
News

Score Predictions: Georgia vs LSU

By SI Staff
31CAF93A-E87C-4495-AAB8-CF3A5140747E
Recruiting

Notes From the Trail: New Targets Emerging, RB Intel

By Connor Jackson
LSUvsUGA0358-X4
News

Kirby Smart on LSU; Impact of Transfers

By Christian Goeckel
20221126_AJW_FB_GT_3124-X4
News

Georgia's Secret for Success? Local High School Football

By Christian Goeckel