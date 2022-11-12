Get Up; It's Gameday! No. 1 Georgia vs Mississippi State

Get up! It's a Georgia football gameday!

Georgia is coming off one of its biggest games in program history after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers and jumping up to the No. 1 spot in the college football playoff rankings. They now are set to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a cross-divisional matchup. Georgia sits as a current 16.5-point favorite.

A 7:00 PM (EST) kickoff in Starkville, Mississippi at Davis Wade Stadium will be broadcasted on ESPN.

A win today would clinch a divisional title for Georgia and would be the program's fifth in seven seasons under head coach Kirby Smart.

Head coach Mike Leach is in his third season with Mississippi State and runs an air raid style of offense. Out of all college football teams in the nation, the Bulldogs have the fewest rushing attempts with 205. For context, Georgia sits at No. 72 with 323 attempts on the ground. They currently sit with an overall record of 6-3.

Georgia and Mississippi State don't cross paths too often, although due to the global pandemic, this will be Georgia's third time playing Mississippi State since 2017. However, this will be the first time during that stretch that Georga will make the trip out to Mississippi. Georgia won both of the previous matchups during that stretch.

As for the weather, it's going to be a cold one. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s at kickoff and drop to as low as 38 degrees during today's game with potential showers early in the morning.

How to Watch Georgia vs Mississippi State

Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 12th, 2022

Saturday, Nov. 12th, 2022 Game time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi)

Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Stream on ESPN - HERE

Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (Color), and Molly McGrath (sideline) will all be on the call.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN