Georgia Mississippi State Forecast Calls For Cold Weather

The Georgia Bulldogs, for all of the massive games they play, are not a team accustomed to cold weather. Sure, they usually play in Atlanta in December and won the national championship in Indianapolis in January, but those games took place inside of climate-controlled, domed stadiums.

There will be no such structural protection when they take on Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3) this Saturday in Davis Wade Stadium at 7:00 pm.

This is shaping up to be Georgia’s coldest game since they beat Missouri 49-14 on December 12th in 2020.

The temperature shouldn’t be an issue for a Georgia team that is the much more physical of the two teams. Mississippi State averages just 22.8 rushing attempts per game for 3.5 yards per carry, while Georgia is averaging 35.9 attempts per game for 5.4 yards per carry. The fans in the stands may need a parka, but Georgia should be just fine.

You May Also Like: