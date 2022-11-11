Skip to main content

Georgia Mississippi State Forecast Calls For Cold Weather

Cold weather will be a factor when No. 1 Georgia takes on Mississippi State this Saturday.

The Georgia Bulldogs, for all of the massive games they play, are not a team accustomed to cold weather. Sure, they usually play in Atlanta in December and won the national championship in Indianapolis in January, but those games took place inside of climate-controlled, domed stadiums.

There will be no such structural protection when they take on Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3) this Saturday in Davis Wade Stadium at 7:00 pm.

This is shaping up to be Georgia’s coldest game since they beat Missouri 49-14 on December 12th in 2020.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The temperature shouldn’t be an issue for a Georgia team that is the much more physical of the two teams. Mississippi State averages just 22.8 rushing attempts per game for 3.5 yards per carry, while Georgia is averaging 35.9 attempts per game for 5.4 yards per carry. The fans in the stands may need a parka, but Georgia should be just fine.

You May Also Like:

89F58BCD-AEA0-4DCE-8D5F-C8900267B943
News

Georgia Basketball vs Wake Forest Preview

By Christian Kirby II
55DFBCA1-E16F-4C22-A71E-2A0573E2E555
News

Justice Haynes Recaps Visit to Georgia, Talks Impact on Commitment to Bama

By Brooks Austin
5570A049-6C87-4D85-AEC0-FEE552945447
News

How to watch Georgia vs Mississippi State

By Christian Kirby II
USATSI_11272548
Football

Why Mississippi State Fans Are Allowed To Use Cowbells

By Christian Goeckel
CA998B36-8B04-4784-B751-AA1BDAE7747F
Recruiting

Notes From the Trail: UGA Getting a "True Winner" In Ryan Puglisi

By Connor Jackson
20220917_AJW_FB_SC_0022-X2
News

Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19368823
Football

Georgia vs Mississippi State Tickets Being Sold for a Fair Price

By Jonathan Williams
11-21-20_UGA_pickens 4252-X2
Football

Get to know Mississippi State: Where They Present Challenges

By Jonathan Williams