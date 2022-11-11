Justice Haynes Recaps Visit to Georgia, Talks Impact on Commitment to Bama

"We just stepped on their face with a hobnail boot."

If you're a fan of college football, particularly Georgia Football, you are familiar with those famous words uttered by the even more famous Larry Munson, the voice of the Georgia Bulldogs from 1966 to 2008.

It wasn't just a tremendous call, the pass from David Greene to running back Verron Haynes not only kickstarted a Mark Richt regime at Georgia that yielded 142 more wins in the years to come, but entrenched Verron Haynes in Georgia royalty forever. The play, the call, the players involved, it's something that confirmed everyone involved's place in Georgia lore.

Flashforward 22 years later, Verron Haynes is comfortably retired from football in Northeast Georgia after seven years in the NFL. He spends most of his time playing golf these days. Oh, and watching his son play football. You might have heard of him by now.

Justice Haynes is the best running back in the state of Georgia in the class of 2023, he's a legacy, he's in the midst of a state title run with the Buford Wolves, and he's an Alabama Crimson Tide commit.

Haynes was recently in Athens for Georgia's highly-anticipated win over the then-ranked No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers. It was a raucous environment for all the recruits in attendance based on all reports. One that not only likely produced a few silent commits to Georgia, but perhaps provided some doubt in the several commits elsewhere that were in attendance. Like Haynes himself.

We recently caught up with the Nation's No. 4 running back to see how the visit went, and what it means for his recruitment moving forward if anything.

Haynes seemed to enjoy his conversations with the coaching staff, though this obviously isn't the first time Haynes has been on campus, and it's certainly not the first time he's spoken with the likes of Dell McGee and Kirby Smart.

"The overall visit went well. My talks with both coaches were great and genuine. Really enjoyed talking to them and having conversations with them."

As we mentioned, Haynes wasn't the only prospect in town for that matchup that was committed elsewhere. It was the best football game available that weekend in college football, hands down. It was a major draw for five stars all across the country, all with different motives as to why they were in attendance. As for Haynes, it's simple, Georgia vs Tennessee is a family thing for him.

"I went to the visit to support my dad. He always goes back to the game every year because of his catch he had against Tennessee. So, we go back every year, and plus it's always good to see a great game."

Haynes and the Buford Wolves now set their sites on Peachtree Ridge, their first-round playoff opponent, set to take place Saturday afternoon at Buford high school.

As for Haynes' recruitment, he's still All Crimson. When asked if he's still locked in with the Tide following all of last week's events, he was quick to respond. "Yes sir, still locked in with Bama. RTR"

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN