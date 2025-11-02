AP College Football Rankings - Georgia's New Ranking After a Thriller Against Florida
See where teams landed on the latest AP College Football Poll following an upset-filled weekend of college football.
Another week of college football is in the books, as an exciting week 10 slate has once again shaken up the foundation of the sport. With the dust finally settling on an action-packed weekend, the Associated Press has released it's latest top 25 rankings for the sport.
This weekend's matchups have created a massive rift in the top 10, as three teams there suffered defeats. Two of the team's losses were to unranked opponents. The Vanderbilt Commodores were the only team in the top 10 to lose to another ranked program, falling on the road to the 20th-ranked Texas Longhorns.
Eighth-ranked Georgia Tech was also defeated, as it suffered an extremely uncharacteristic loss to the North Carolina State Wolfpack, a team that was just 4-4 before the matchup. The Yellow Jackets' loss was their first of the season.
The final top 10 program to be handed a loss was the 10th-ranked Miami Hurricanes, who were defeated in overtime by the SMU Mustangs. The loss was the Hurricanes' second of the season and has created an extremely dark path for them to reach the College Football Playoff.
Other Losses Inside the Top 25
Other losses within the top 25 included the 14th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, who were defeated at home by No. 18 Oklahoma. As well as the No. 17 Cincinnati Bearcats, who were utterly dominated the the 24th-ranked Utah Utes.
The Georgia Bulldogs, while they did not suffer a loss, were pushed to the edge by the Florida Gators in their annual rivalry matchup. The Dawgs overcame another 4th quarter deficit to leave Jacksonville with a 24-20 victory.
The win was the team's fifth consecutive over the Gators, and it extends a lengthy winning streak for head coach Kirby Smart against unranked programs. Georgia will be on the road once again this upcoming week, as it travels to Mississippi State.
This week's AP rankings will be the final iteration that holds any significant weight, as the College Football Playoff rankings are scheduled for their first release of the 2025 season. Rankings are expected to be made available on Tuesday, November 4th, at approximately 8:00 p.m.
AP College Football Rankings - Week 11
Editor's Note**: This article will be updated as rankings are made available by the Associated Press. An updated list is expected to be released at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- BYU
- Texas Tech
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma
- Virginia
- Texas
- Louisville
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia Tech
- Utah
- Miami (FL)
- Missouri
- USC
- Michigan
- Memphis
- Tennessee
- Washington
- Cincinnati