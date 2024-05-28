Georgia vs Oklahoma Rose Bowl Ranked No. 1 Moment Between New Conference Foes
College Football's conference realignment has taken what were special bowl moments have turned into memories between conference opponents, like the 2018 Rose Bowl between Georgia and Oklahoma.
College Football realignment has caused a lot of classic college football games between conferences that were once played in bowl games now being played against conference foes. Some of the sport's most memorable bowl games and post-season moments are now shared between newly minted conference rivals.
Georgia Football fans will remember the 2018 Rose Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners, who are now SEC Conference rivals. Without Divisions in place in the SEC, what were two college football's premier programs in completely different conferences, are now likely to see each other on a semi-annual or at least frequent basis.
This type of realignment has led to most of College Football's historical moments having been slightly changed. ESPN's Bill Connely recently ranked the moments between the sport's newest conference rivals. He ranked the Rose Bowl between Oklahoma and Georga to be the No. 1 moment in this very odd and particular category of "Classic matchups and wild bowls between college football's new conference rivals."
Saying, "Even in the College Football Playoff era, the Rose Bowl has been able to create magic. And even with last-second title winners in 2017 and 2018, this semifinal game might still be the best thing the CFP has produced."
Just look at the win probability chart from the Semifinal contest:
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Poised for Deep Run in College Baseball Tournament
- Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Ohio State Predicted to Have Defense Comparable to 2021 Georgia
Join the Community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily