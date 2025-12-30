Georgia vs Ole Miss - Official Injury Report Released

Aftera multi-week hiatus for the holidays, the Georgia Bulldogs are less than a week away from returning to the gridiron to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. This matchup will be a part of the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

These two teams met earlier this season and turned in an absolutely thrilling matchup as both schools flexed their offensive muscle en route to more than 75 points combined between the two teams.

Georgia would ultimately outlast the Rebels, as it erased a two-score deficit in the fourth quarter to finish with a 43-35 victory in Athens. The Bulldogs were not forced to punt the entire contest and scored points on every single offensive drive.

The Dawgs will be looking to have similar offensive success this time around, as the team looks to advance to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

Just a few days out from the game, an official injury report has been released. It includes some good news and some bad news for the Bulldogs.

Georgia vs Ole Miss Official Injury Report

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Gabe Harris Jr. (0) celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quintavius Johnson (33) after a sack during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia:

Out:

- Gabe Harris, DL

- Joenel Aguero, DB

- Kyron Jones, DB

- Jordan Hall, DL

- Drew Bobo, OL

Probable:

- Colbie Young, WR

- Ethan Barbour, TE

Ole Miss:

Out:

- Cedrick Beavers, DB

- John Wayne Oliver, OL

Doubtful:

- Raymond Collins, LB

Questionable:

- Caleb Odom, TE

Probable:

- Kewan Lacy, RB

- Dae'Quan Wright, TE

While these two teams have already met this season, the second contest between Georgia and Ole Miss will be slightly different, as the Rebels will have a new head coach at the time of the matchup. Lane Kiffin, who served as the team's head coach in the first contest, recently took the LSU Tigers head coaching job and was not permitted to coach in the playoffs by the University.

Following Kiffin's dramatic departure, defensive coordinator Pete Golding was promoted to full-time head coach. Golding will serve as the Rebels' head coach on the sideline for this contest. It will be just his second head coaching appearance.

Despite the differences in the upcoming contest, Georgia and Ole Miss' Sugar Bowl matchup has an opportunity to be one of the most exciting College Football Playoff matches of the entire season.

For those who will nto be in New Orleans for this exciting matchup between these two SEC programs, here is where you can tune in to catch the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels.

How to Watch the Allstate Sugar Bowl (Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels)