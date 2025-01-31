Georgia Wide Receiver Kearis Jackson Signs With Houston Texans
Former Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson has signed a future deal with the Houston Texans.
The NFL season isn't officially over as the Super Bowl is set to be played in a little over a week but organizations are already making future moves. Former Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson has signed a reserve-future deal with the Houston Texans.
Jackson went undrafted in the 2023 NFL draft and then signed with the Tennessee Titans. Following his brief stint there he signed with the New York Giants practice squad. Now he will get another crack at making an NFL roster with the Houston Texans.
Jackson has a lengthy and successful career with Georgia. He had a career season in 2020 as he finished with 514 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He also played a contributing role in Georgia winning back-to-back national titles.
The Texans drafted former Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter in last year's draft and he had an impressive rookie season for the franchise. They struck what looks to be gold in Lassiter and now it looks like they are trying to find some value in another former Bulldog in Jackson.
