Georgia Will Face Plenty of the Nation's Top Receivers in 2024
Georgia's 2024 schedule is one of the toughest in the nation and features explosive offenses that are led by future NFL players at wide receiver.
With Kamari Lassiter, Tykee Smith, and Javon Bullard now on NFL rosters, Georgia's secondary will look a lot different in 2024. All-American Malaki Starks is back for likely his final season in Athens and will have to lead a group of defensive backs through a schedule that features a large portion of the nation's top receiving talent.
To start the season, Georgia will meet Clemson in Atlanta for the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game. The Tigers struggled mightly on offense last season, but one of the lone bright spots was freshman wideout Tyler Brown. The Freshman All-American joined Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins as one of only five receivers to haul in 50 passes as a freshman.
Two weeks later, Georgia will face off against former Bulldog quarterback Brock Vandagriff. His top target, Barion Brown, has already amassed 1,167 career receiving yards and eight touchdowns in just two seasons. He was Second-Team All-SEC in 2023. A couple of weeks later, Georgia will head to Tuscaloosa. Alabama's receiver depth chart may not resemble those of years past, but there's still plenty of talent including junior wideout Kendrick Law and incoming five-star freshman Ryan Williams.
The following week, the Bulldogs will welcome in Auburn. The Tigers will be led by a youth movement at wide receiver which includes five-star wide recruit Cam Coleman, the No. 2 receiver prospect in the 2024 class per 247. They also brought in Penn State transfer KeAndre Lambert-Smith who led the Nittany Lions in receiving in 2023.
October 19th against Texas may be the secondaries biggest test. Head coach Steve Sarkisian knows how to scheme guys open and quarterback Quinn Ewers knows how to find them. The receiving unit for the Longhorns is led by Alabama-transfer Isaiah Bond. Matthew Golden, another transfer from Houston, and five-star freshman Ryan Wingo present matchup problems as well.
Georgia will finish up SEC play with a road trip to Ole Miss and a home game against Tennessee. For Ole Miss, Tre Harris is the go-to guy. The 6-foot-2 junior had 985 receiving yards and eight touchdown last year and is back for another season with quarterback Jaxson Dart. Harris may be the best receiver Georgia faces all year. The Rebels also brought in talented wideout Juice Wells from South Carolina this offseason.
For Tennessee, Squirrel White and Bru McCoy are back for another season. McCoy played in just five games last season but hauled in over 600 receiving yards in 2022. White led the Vols with 67 receptions for 803 yards last year. Tennessee also brought in Chris Brazzell II from Tulane through the Transfer Portal and signed four-star wide receiver Mike Matthews out of Parkview High School in Georgia.
