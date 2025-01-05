Georgia WR, Anthony Evans Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
Georgia wide receiver Anthony Evans has enterred the NCAA Transfer Portal according to the receivers' social media.
Georgia wide reciever Anthony Evans has enterred the NCAA Transfer Portal following the 23-10 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl. Evans enterred the Georgia program a 4-star wide receiver from Texas and now enters the NCAA Transfer Portal with three years of eligibility remaining.
His role in 2025 was relatively limited, playing behind veterans like Dominic Lovett in the slot and Arian Smith at the Z position for the Georgia Bulldogs. Though he was the starter as a punt and kick off return specialist when healthy for Georgia during the 2025 season. Evans finishes his Georgia career with just 13 receptions for 129 yards and 1 TD.
Georgia Football Transfer Portal List:
- Julian Humphrey, DB
- Michael Jackson III, WR
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Sam M'Pemba, Edge
- RaRa Thomas, WR
- Jake Pope, Safety
Georgia is expected to lose WR, Dominic Lovett to the draft as well, making the lose of Evans slightly more impactful. However, they did seem to retain Nitro Tuggle and Sacovie White on the roster.
NFL Draft Declarations:
