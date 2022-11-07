Georgia's win against Tennessee not only added an impressive win to their resume but it reasserted themselves as the best team in college football. It was a monumental win for the Bulldogs and a significant confidence boost. However, it was just another example of what makes Georgia's quarterback Stetson Bennett so special.

Bennett has been the quarterback at Georgia for three years now. He has captured some of the most memorable wins in Georgia football history, including a National Championship and Saturday was no different for Bennett. Saturday was no different. In the biggest home game in Sanford Stadium history and with everything on the line, Bennett locked in and did his thing. He tallied 257 passing yards and three total touchdowns for the Bulldogs. His performance may have surprised many people, but his track record would tell you it shouldn't have.

When taking a look back at Bennett's career game log as a Bulldog, the stat sheet would tell you that games like the one Georgia just played against Tennessee are when Benett plays his best. Going up against a top-25 opponent, high stakes and all eyes on him to help Georga add another victory to the win column. Moments like those are when Bennett plays best.

Bennett has now won four straight games against top-25 opponents. Three of those wins came against teams ranked inside the top ten.

Quarterbacks stand out in different ways. Bennett stands by being a gamer. Sure he doesn't have the typical stature of a college quarterback or carries an early-round draft stock, but he finds ways to win and shows up when he is needed most. You can coach better mechanics but you can't coach a player to show up when the lights shine their brightest.

He already has one national title on his list of accolades and now he has his team in a position to win the SEC and keep the National Championship trophy in the city of Athens.

