Georgia's Tight Ends Prove Why They are the Best in the Country

Georgia's tight ends have dominated the college football landscape, and against South Carolina, they proved why many members of the media claimed they were the best in the nation at the position.

Everyone learned about the name Brock Bowers last season when he put together an incredible freshman campaign for the Bulldogs. The year before people were introduced to the mountain of a man that goes by the name of Darnell Washington and now another freshman has been added into the mix named Oscar Delp.

In their week three matchup against the Gamecocks, Brock Bowers did his thing. Catching five passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns while also tacking on a five-yard rush for a touchdown. It was more than just Bowers who gave South Carolina fits though. Performances like those are what make members of the media say things like this:

Georgia getting Bowers for another full season after this year seems unfair to the rest of college football, and with plenty of games left in his career to continue to assert his dominance, he just might make some NFL draft history when his time comes.

Darnell Washington continued to display his dual-threat ability as he caught a 15-yard pass while also assisting as an end-of-line blocker. Later in the game, Delp showed everyone why he was such as highly coveted prospect coming out of high school. The true freshman checked into the game and caught two passes for 32 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown pass he reeled in from Carson Beck in the third quarter to extend the lead.

Georgia's tight end coach, Todd Hartley, has put in relentless effort on the recruiting trail to revamp the Bulldog's tight end room and boy has he delivered. With the talent Georgia has at the position, they are able to formulate mismatches all over the field which makes life very difficult for opposing defenses. And Georgia's run at the position doesn't appear to be coming to an end any time soon when you take a peak at the names they have lined up in the upcoming recruiting classes.

The Bulldogs' tight end room is quite possibly one of the most talented position groups in college football history and they more than showed that on Saturday.

