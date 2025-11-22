Get Up! It's Gameday: Georgia Bulldogs Football vs Charlotte 49ers
Rise and shine, Bulldog fans! The Dawgs are set to make their final appearance in Sanford Stadium this season.
The Georgia Bulldogs' final home game of the 2025 regular season has arrived, as the team is just hours away from kicking off against the Charlotte 49ers for their week 13 matchup. This will be the first time in program history that these two teams play.
Georgia and Charlotte are two programs that have had staunchly different seasons up to this point. The Bulldogs are currently 9-1 and appear to be poised to reach this year's College Football Playoff and possibly the SEC Championship.
The 49ers, on the other hand, have not had similar successes. The team has won just one contest all season and is currently winless against Power 4 opponents. The vastly different records have created a massive advantage for the Bulldogs.
With a win today, the Dawgs will have secured their fifth-consecutive 10-win season and will have won 10 games or more in eight of Kirby Smart's 10 seasons with the Bulldogs (Georgia's 2020 season was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
Senior Day for the Georgia Bulldogs
With today being the final regular-season game of the season, there are a handful of Bulldogs who will be playing their last games inside Sanford Stadium. The team is set to honor its senior class with a senior day ceremony before kickoff.
The Bulldogs' 2025 senior class has accumulated a lengthy list of accomplishments. Many of which include a pair of SEC Championship victories, a handful of College Football Playoff wins, and, of course, a national title victory.
The Dawgs will look to send off their senior teammates in fashion with one final win this afternoon. Luckily for Georgia, the team appears to be poised to do so, as the Dawgs are currently nearly 40-point favorites to emerge victorious in today's game.
Kickoff for today's game is scheduled to begin at approximately 12:45 p.m., and coverage for this event will be made available on the SEC Network. Stay tuned for more coverage from the Georgia Bulldogs' matchup against the Charlotte 49ers.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Charlotte 49ers
- Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 22nd, 2025
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play) and Matt Stinchcomb (color commentary)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!