Something Georgia Fans Should Pay Attention to Before Bulldogs Matchup vs Charlotte
As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare for their final home game of the regular season, there is one major thing Dawg fans should pay attention to pregame.
The Georgia Bulldogs are less than 24 hours away from their final home game of the regular season as the team prepares to take on the Charlotte 49ers as a part of their week 13 matchup for the 2025 season.
With it being the final (scheduled) matchup inside Sanford Stadium this season, the program will likely honor its senior class with a pregame ceremony. During this ceremony, graduating players will have their families present on the field as their name is called over the loudspeakers.
Players who still have eligibility but are playing their final season with the Bulldogs can also participate in this event. As their dedication to the program is still greatly appreciated by the Bulldogs staff.
While the event is an excellent way to honor the Bulldog players who have dedicated so much time to the Georgia Football program, it is also something that fans may want to pay attention to for a major reason.
Why Paying Attention to Senior Day is so Important for Fans
One of the more pressing questions Georgia fans have this time of year is, "Which players will be returning or entering the draft following the conclusion of the season?" The senior day ceremony can typically provide some hints as to a player's decision.
While it's not always an accurate predictor, seeing a player with eligibility left decide whether or not to walk on senior day can provide fans with a strong indicator as to where that player's head is at specifically.
If a player does walk on senior day, it likely means that they believe this will be their last matchup in Sanford Stadium. However, if they don't walk, it could mean they are planning to return the following season. Again, this method is not always 100% accurate, but it can provide hints to Bulldog fans.
The Bulldogs have a plethora of players this season who are both eligible for the NFL Draft and have a year or two of eligibility remaining. Seeing who decides to walk and who doesn't could be a large indicator as to what this year's draft class will look like for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs will likely hold a senior day ceremony before their kickoff against the Charlotte 49ers. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for approximately 12:45 p.m., and coverage for this event will be held on the SEC Network.