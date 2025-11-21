WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs Honor Senior Class with Trailer Ahead of Charlotte Game
The Georgia Bulldogs' creative team has honored this year's senior class with a video ahead of their final regular-season game in Athens.
The Georgia Bulldogs are less than 24 hours away from their final home game of the regular season, as the team prepares to host the Charlotte 49ers for their week 13 matchup. This will be he first all-time meeting between these two programs.
The Dawgs are heading into this matchup fresh off their most dominant win of the season, as they handled the 10th-ranked Texas Longhorns by a score of 35-10. The victory was the Bulldogs' third consecutive over the Longhorns.
Now, as a new opponent awaits, the Bulldogs are looking to earn their 10th win of the season as they face a Charlotte 49ers team that is frankly outmatched. The Dawgs are more than 40-point favorites over the 49ers heading into this matchup, and it would take a historic meltdown for the team not to win on Saturday.
With it being the last scheduled game to take place in Sanford Stadium this season, there are a handful of Bulldogs who are set to play their last game "Between the Hedges." With senior day looming, the Bulldogs' creative team has released their latest game trailer, honoring this year's senior class.
This week's video is narrated by a handful of Georgia players and features numerous clips from this season in a video that perfectly captures the efforts this year's senior class has poured into the program.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 Senior Class Notable Accomplishments
The Bulldogs' 2025 senior class has accumulated a lengthy list of accomplishments. Many of which include a pair of SEC Championship victories, a handful of College Football Playoff wins, and of course, a national title victory.
In addition to a litany of on-field achievements, this year's class has been praised by coaches and teammates for their leadership abilities and has reset the foundation of a championship culture in Athens.
Before Saturday's kickoff, players are expected to be honored inside Sanford Stadium, as they will be recognized pregame for their dedication to the University of Georgia's Football program. Family and friends of said players will also be in attendance.
Georgia and Charlotte will begin their week 13 matchup on Saturday, November 22nd, inside Sanford Stadium. Kickoff for this game is scheduled to begin at approximately 12:45, and coverage for the event will be made available on the SEC Network.