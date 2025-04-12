Get Up! It's Gameday: Georgia Bulldogs Spring Scrimmage "G-Day"
The Georgia Bulldogs' first appearance of the 2025 season is today as the Dawgs face each other for their inter-squad scrimmage.
After a long hiatus from the on-field action, the Georgia Bulldogs are back as they compete in their inter-squad scrimmage, better known as "G-Day". This will be fan's first look at the Bulldogs' 2025 roster and will give fans an introduction to many highly anticipated players.
According to The Weather Channel, Saturday's forecast calls for sunny skies and fairly cool conditions with a high of 68° and a low of 39°. There is currently only a 9% chance of precipitation throughout the day. Fans traveling to the game should pack lightly, but bring a jacket or two just in case it begins to get chilly.
While G-Day is an annual tradition for the Bulldogs, this year's event will look slightly different than years previous. In the wake of fears of roster tampering, time constraints from networks, and many other factors, the Bulldogs have elected to not air the game on television. But while fans not traveling to Athens won't be able to catch the game, there are still plenty of ways to keep up with the action.
Bulldogs on SI will be in attendance for Saturday's scrimmage and will provide LIVE UPDATES of all the action as it happens. In addition to live coverage online by Bulldogs on SI, play-by-play coverage for the scrimmage will be broadcast on 680 The Fan.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs Spring Scrimmage "G-Day"
- Gameday: Saturday, April 12th. 2025
- Game time: 1:00 pm ET
- TV: Unavailable. Click HEREfor live updates
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
