Get Up! It's Gameday: Georgia Football vs Alabama
Rise and shine, Bulldog fans! The Dawgs play in one of their toughest challenges of this season this evening.
The Georgia Bulldogs face their first top-10 opponent of the 2024 season this evening as they travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to face the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide. This will be Georgia's first trip to "T-Town" since the 2020 season.
The Bulldogs have unfortunately become quite familiar with The Crimson Tide as they have played spoiler for Georgia numerous times throughout the past decade. The most recent was the 2023 SEC Championship when Alabama ended the Dawgs' historic win streak and doomed their chances at a third straight national title.
Not only do the Dawgs have an opportunity to avenge their only loss from last season, but to also earn a massive road win against a top-5 team in the country. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be aired on ABC
How to Watch Georgia vs Alabama
- Gameday: Saturday, September 28th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color)
- Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
