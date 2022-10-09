Grade Report: Georgia's Run Game Carried the Offense

Georgia remains undefeated after they picked up their sixth win against the Auburn Tigers. It was a dominant win for the Bulldogs and much of their offensive success came through the run game.

After scoring 42 points, how did Georgia's offense grade out against the Tigers?

Quarterback: B+

It wasn't a "take your breath away" performance from Stetson Bennett but he got the job done. Bennett finished the day with 208 passing yards while completing 69% of his passes. He also scorched the Tiger's defense with a 64-yard touchdown run which would end up being Georgia's longest run of the game.

While it was a pretty efficient day for Bennett, he left some big plays out on the field. He overthrew his tight end, Brock Bowers on a deep shot down the right side of the field which would've had the opportunity to put six points on the board. Then later in the game, Bennett also missed wide receiver Ladd McConkey deep over the middle of the field, as the ball sailed just past McConkey's fingertips. Another play that would have resulted in a touchdown. All in all, it wasn't a horrible game for Bennett, just not his most accurate performance.

Running Backs: A+

Georgia's run game shined the brightest against the Tigers. The Bulldogs rushed for 292 yards while averaging 7.5 yards per carry. The two bright spots of the group were Daijun Edwards and true freshman Branson Robinson. Edwards had a career day as he rushed for 83 yards on 12 carries and got in the end zone three different times. Robinson had himself a day as well with 98 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 8.2 yards per carry and a touchdown on top of it.

The Bulldogs in previous games had been relying on their passing game for the most part but that wasn't the case against the Tigers. With Georgia not being able to find much success through the air, the Dawgs had to rely on their stable of running backs to deliver a spark and they did exactly that. An incredible performance, earning them a perfect grade.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: B+

Nobody amongst the receivers and tight end groups stood out against Auburn but they made some plays when they needed to. Ladd McConkey got back into a groove with five receptions for 47 receiving yards while also making some nice plays in the punt return game, including a 38-yard return to give Georgia prime field position on offense. It could have been a bigger day for the receivers if they were able to connect with Bennett on some of their deep shots but thanks to the run game, they didn't have to.

Georgia's receiving corps pitched in on the run game by setting blocks on the outside and the tight ends held their own on the edge. They may not have blown anybody away against Auburn, but they did what was needed of them to earn a victory.

Offensive Line: A+

When you rush for nearly 300 yards on the ground, that's good enough to earn a great score on the report card. Georgia's run game had struggled a little bit in previous games but the guys upfront fought their tails off for all four quarters against Auburn. There were multiple plays where it looked like a run was going to be blown dead by the officials but then Georgia's offensive lineman would come running in to push the pile to gain some extra yards on the play.

It was great showing upfront for Georgia and they were a big reason why the Bulldogs found so much success in the run game.

