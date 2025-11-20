Gunner Stockton Could Break A Georgia Football Record By the End of the 2025 Season
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton has an excellent opportunity to break a Georgia Football record this season.
The Georgia Bulldogs' 2025 college football season has been headlined by some massive moments in key games, which have placed the Dawgs in the thick of the College Football Playoff discussion with a possibility to compete for a national championship.
At the forefront of these impressive moments is Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton, who is in his first full season as the team's leading signal caller. Though he is less than a dozen starts into his Bulldog career, the quarterback has already become a fan favorite and has placed himself squarely in the mix for the Heisman Memorial Trophy, an award a Georgia Bulldog has not received in over 40 years.
But a Heisman Trophy isn't the only piece of history Stockton has the chance to rewrite come the finale of the 2025 season. The Bulldogs quarterback could also rewrite the Georgia Football record books.
How Gunner Stockton Could Make Georgia Football History in 2025
Stockton has been praised by many for a multitude of skill sets that have allowed Georgia's offense to become one of the more balanced attacks in college football. However, one of his most underrated skill sets in Stockton's game is his accuracy.
Through 11 starts this season, the quarterback has accumulated a passing completion percentage of 70.7%. If the 2025 season were to end right now, Stockton would rank second all-time on quarterback completion percentages for a season.
The record for completion percentages in a season currently belongs to Carson Beck, who completed 72.42% of his passes during the 2023 season. Given that Stockton's number are so close to Beck's with a handful of games remaining, the current Bulldogs quarterback appears to be in excellent position to break the record.
Stockton's play throughout the 2025 season has improved tremendously from his first start to now. In his first five starts for the Dawgs, the quarterback completed just over 68% of his passes. However, in his last four starts, Stockton is completing just shy of 75% of his passes, playing a pair of top-10 opponents throughout that stretch.
Should Gunner Stockton continue to improve as the season goes on, the Bulldogs quarterback has an excellent chance of not only leading the Dawgs to a massive run in the College Football Playoff. But could also rewrite the Georgia Football history books while doing so.