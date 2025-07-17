Gunner Stockton is the First QB of the Kirby Smart Era to Do This in His First Start
Georgia Bulldogs' Gunner Stockton is the first quarterback of the Kirby Smart era to do this in his first start.
Kirby Smart is entering his 10th season as the Georgia Bulldogs head coach and has become one of college football's most decorated head coaches. Throughout his legendary career, Smart has had eight different quarterbacks start for his team, but there is only one who has done this in their first start.
Quarterback Gunner Stockton is, unfortunately, the only signal caller of the Kirby Smart era to lose his first start. Stockton made his career debut during the Bulldogs' Sugar Bowl appearance in the College Football Playoff. In that game, he threw for 234 yards and a touchdown in a losing effort against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Despite his unsuccessful debut, Bulldogs coaches and players remain consistent in voicing their belief and support for Stockton as the team's quarterback. Smart has complimented the quarterback's leadership numerous times and has reiterated his excitement for his 2025 season.
Stockton appeared in four total games during the 2024 season, where he completed 70% of his passes for 440 yards. As the 2025 season approaches, Stockton will be looking to build upon his appearances as the Dawgs look to reach the College Football Playoff for the fourth time in five seasons.
Stockton will look to earn his first victory as a starter when the Bulldogs begin their 2025 season on Saturday, August 30th, against the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
