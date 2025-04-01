Gunner Stockton Predicted to Play Better Than Carson Beck for Georgia Football
Potential starting quarterback Gunner Stockton has been predicted to have a better season than Carson Beck.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in full spring practice mode right now as they are preparing for the 2025 college football season. One position they are trying to get more answers on is at quarterback as former starter Carson Beck transferred to Miami this offseason.
Stockton is the likely starter for Georgia as he filled in for Beck during the SEC Championship game against Texas and then also started against Notre Dame in the college football playoffs after Beck's season was ended due to an injury.
One thing about Stockton is despite the fact he has been on the roster for a few seasons now, he hasn't played a whole lot. He got some opportunities this past season as a reserve and played in the Orange Bowl at the end of the 2023 season, but outside of that, his in-game appearances have been very limited.
However, Georgia football legend David Pollack has seen enough to predict that Stockton will play better for the Bulldogs than Beck did.
"I think Gunner Stockton will have a better year this year than Carson Beck had last year," said Pollack on his See Ball Get Ball podcast.
Beck struggled at points for Georgia last season. In 2024, he threw for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. For comparison, Beck threw just six interceptions in 2023. So, Georgia will certainly need Stockton to play cleaner than Beck did last season if they want to see improvements on the offensive side of the ball.
In 2024, Stockton threw for 440 yards, a touchdown and an interception while completing 70.3 percent of his passes.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily