Gunner Stockton Reveals What Worries Him Most About the 2025 College Football Season
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback reveals what worries him most about the 2025 college football season.
Day two of SEC Media Days is underway as Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have arrived in Atlanta to answer questions and preview their upcoming college football season. One of the three players representing the Red and Black this year is Bulldogs' quarterback Gunner Stockton, who is entering his first full season as the starting quarterback.
Stockton met up with the crew of "SEC This Morning" to discuss a litany of topics about the Dawgs' upcoming season. One notable topic the Georgia quarterback discussed was what worried him most about the 2025 college football season.
"For me, just in general, what kind of keeps me up at night is if I didn't prepare enough." Said Stockton. "That's why when I lay my head down at night, I make sure I've done everything I can to put myself in the right position."
Last season, Stockton had little time to prepare for his role, as he was thrust into the starting quarterback position following the injury of Carson Beck in the SEC Championship. With a full offseason as the Bulldogs' starter under his belt, the Dawgs' quarterback will likely feel much more prepared to lead the team in 2025.
Stockton and the Bulldogs will continue their preparations for the 2025 college football season before beginning their regular season against the Marshall Thundering Herd in week one. Kickoff for this game is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
