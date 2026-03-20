HALFTIME: Georgia Bulldogs Down Big Against Saint Louis in Round One

After 20 minutes of play, the Georgia Bulldogs have found themselves down big in their first matchup of the March Madness tournament.

The Georgia Bulldogs are halfway through their round of 64 March Madness matchup as the team looks to earn its first tournament victory in over a decade. With the first half of action now complete, here is how the first half has gone.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the team has found itself down significantly at the end of the first half. After 20 minutes of play, the score is currently 49-32.

The Bulldogs got off to an extremely slow start on offense, missing their first five shots of the game. After four minutes of action, the Dawgs were down 10-5. Despite their poor shooting, multiple fouls allowed for Georgia to bring the score within one.

The offensive struggles continued for the Dawgs, as the team found itself down five again. The Bulldogs offensive struggles continued, as they begin the game 3/14 from the field. Despite this, Georgia only trailed by nine halfway through the first half.

Poor Offensive Play Hurting the Bulldogs Early

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (5) drives to the basket against Saint Louis Billikens guard Dion Brown (13) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The poor offensive output quickly put the Dawgs in trouble however, as the next few minutes of the game were utterly dominated by Saint Louis. Georgia team found itself down by nearly 20 with just five minutes remaining in the half and was 5/25 from the field.

In an attempt to salvage the final moments of the half, the Bulldogs began attempting to crank up the pace on offense. However, their efforts were not effective at decreasing the Billikens lead.

The Bulldogs will be looking to drastically improve their output in the second half in hopes of avoiding another first round elimination in March Madness. Stay tuned for updates from the second half of Georgia's matchup against the Saint Louis Billikens.