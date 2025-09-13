HALFTIME: Georgia's Defense Struggling Early - Bulldogs Trail Tennessee 21-17
The Georgia Bulldogs are halfway through their matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers. Here is how the game has shaken out thus far.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers are halfway through their week three matchup as both schools have experienced offensive explosions. With another full half of gameplay left, here is how the first 30 minutes of this SEC bout have played out.
First Quarter:
The Volunteers began the game with the ball and marched immediately down the field for a touchdown, taking a 7-0 lead. A 45-yard bomb on the Bulldogs' first offensive play of the game allowed for the Bulldogs to punch the ball in, and the game was knotted up at seven after the first two opening possessions.
The celebration for the Bulldogs did not last long, however, as a 72-yard touchdown reception from Tennessee quickly forced the Dawgs to once again play from behind. An incomplete pass led to a three-and-out for the Dawgs, forcing them to punt for the first time in the game. Georgia's defense would once again fail to stop the Vols from getting in the endzone, and Tennessee took a 21-7 lead.
Second Quarter
The Bulldogs' ensuing offensive drive bled into the first quarter and would immediately result in a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter as the Dawgs cut the lead to seven. Georgia would then get its first stop on defense with a chance to tie the game.
The Dawgs were unable to capitalize, however, and the team was forced to punt. The Vols began the drive at their own 24-yard line. It would not result in any points, however, as the Dawgs' defense began to find its rhythm and forced another stop. The Bulldogs then marched the ball down to the Volunteers' goal line, and eventually settled for a field goal to make the score 21-17. An interception would give Georgia a chance to take the lead with just under a minute left in the half, but an interception would result in no points for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs are set to receive on offense and are hoping to clean some things up in the second half. Stay tuned for more coverage from the second half.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 13th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play by play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
