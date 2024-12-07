HALFTIME: Offenses Struggling Early in SEC Championship
The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns are halfway through their SEC Championship Bout. Here is how the first 30 minutes have played out.
First Half:
The Longhorns started the game backed up deep in their territory but were able to march the ball down the field to Georgia's side of the field. The Dawgs defense stood tall, however, and forced an interception, giving Carson Beck and company the ball. Unfortunately, Georgia's offense was unable to build any momentum and quickly punted the ball away. Texas would once again march down the field to cross the 50 but would settle for a field goal. The Dawgs offense once again struggled to build momentum and was forced to punt for a second consecutive time.
Second Half:
The Longhorns converted a crucial fourth and one on their first drive of the quarter, ultimately leading to another field goal for the Longhorns. The Dawgs would respond with their longest drive of the game, which resulted in a field goal of their own. The Longhorns once again drove down the field into Georgia's red zone but were held to another field goal attempt. But this time, Texas was unable to convert, and the score remained 3-6. Another 3-in-out for Georgia would again provide Texas with an opportunity to extend its lead. The Dawgs' defense stood tall and afforded their offense one last opportunity to score with just over 40 seconds. One the final play of the game, Carson Beck appeared to suffer an injury to his throwing arm.
The Bulldogs will begin the second half with the football and will look to build momentum on offense and hope to leave Atlanta with the SEC Championship. Stayed tuned for more coverage from the second half.
How to Watch Georgia vs Texas (SEC Championship)
- Gameday: Saturday, December 7th. 2024
- Game time: 4:00 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit(Color)
- Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
