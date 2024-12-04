Hezekiah Millender Signs National Letter of Intent with Georgia Football
Hezekiah Millender, a 2025 quarterback, has signed his national letter of intent with Georgia football.
Early national signing day has officially begun and players are starting to officially put pen to paper and sign with their selected college team. One player that has done so is Hezekiah Millender as he has signed his letter of intent with the Georgia Bulldogs. Millender committed to Georgia back in November of this year.
Millender is rated as a three-star prospect, the 894th-best player in the country, the 54th-best quarterback and the 106th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Millender was at one point committed to Boise State but recently flipped to the Georgia Bulldogs. He started his high school career out in Arizona but moved to Georgia and the local Athens high school Clarke Central to finish his career and will start his college career in the same city.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
- Ousmane Kromah, RB
- Elijah Griffin, DL
- Anthony Kruah
- Rasean Dinkins, S
- CJ Wiley, WR
- Dominick Kelly, DB
- Chase Linton, EDGE
- Dennis Uzochukwu, OL
- Hezekiah Millender, QB
Join the Community:
