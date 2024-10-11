How Georgia Football Could Become a Top-3 Team After Mississippi State Game
Here's how the Georgia Bulldogs could move into the top-3 rankings after week seven of the college football season.
The No.5 team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs, is set to face off against SEC foe, the Mississippi State Bulldogs, this Saturday in Athens. This will be the first meeting between the two programs since the 2022 college football season and will be their first meeting in Athens since 2020.
The Bulldogs, who started the season at the No.1 position, took a tumble in the rankings following their loss to Alabama on the road. However, with the insanity that took place in the college football world last week, the Dawgs have found themselves in a position to move back into the top three. Here is how the Bulldogs could return to the top following week seven of the 2024 season.
1. Oregon and Ohio State Play
In what is arguably the most anticipated matchup of the week, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks will face off as Big 10 opponents for the first time in history this Saturday. The Buckeyes and Ducks are also ranked No.2 and No.3 respectively. Meaning that the loser of this contest is likely to fall behind the Bulldogs in the next rankings.
2. Penn State Loses to USC
The Penn State Nittany Lions are currently the fourth ranked team in the country and are traveling out west to face a dangerous USC Trojans team that is coming off of a disappointing loss of their own. Should the Nittany Lions suffer a defeat, they will almost certainly fall outside of the top-5, providing Georgia an opportunity to climb.
3. Georgia Handles Mississippi State
All other factors will be rendered pointless should Georgia not handle business in Athens this Saturday. Georgia is currently more than a 30-point favorite over the Bulldogs of Mississippi State and anything other than a dominant win will be a massive disappointment for Kirby Smart and his team. Kickoff for this contest is set for 4:15 p.m.
How to Watch Georgia vs Mississippi State
- Gameday: Saturday, October 12th. 2024
- Game time: 4:15 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Taylor Zarzour (Play-by-play) and Matt Stinchcomb (color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
