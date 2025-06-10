How Gunner Stockton Could Become a Georgia Football Legend Year One
How quarterback Gunner Stockton could become a Georgia in his first year as the starter.
There will be a lot of eyes on Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton. People are going to be tuned in to see if Stockton is capable of being the starting quarterback in Athens or if all of the shortcomings people are projecting onto him right now are true.
If things do go right for Stockton as the starter, he not only will set himself up to be the starter in 2026, but there is also an avenue in which he becomes a Georgia legend after just one season.
For starters, if Stockton were to beat Tennessee on the road this season, Georgia's win streak over the Volunteers would extend to nine games, which would tie the matchup's all-time record held by Tennessee and Georgia will have won four straight at Neyland, which would be a record as well.
Stockton could also hand Alabama a loss in Sanford Stadium, a team the Bulldogs have struggled to defeat over the years. However, it's worth mentioning this is the first time Kirby Smart will get the Crimson Tide at home. Alabama hasn't made the trip up to Georgia since 2015.
Georgia could also extend their win streak to three straight games against the Texas Longhorns. The Bulldogs won both matchups last year and Stockton was a big reason why in the SEC Championship game. A win late in the season against Texas and Arch Manning at the hands of Stockton would likely be a major win.
Last but not least, Georgia could win their eighth straight game over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, which would be a record in the rivalry's history.
So if Stockton were to extend Georgia's win streak over Tennessee, knock off Alabama, make it three straight against Texas and maintain the 'we run this state' standard in his first year as a starter, that might be Georgia legend material. Of course some postseason accolades would likely be needed as well to earn that title, but year one for Stockton is setting up to potentially be special.
