How to Watch: 2024 SEC Media Days
The 2024 SEC Media Days have arrived. Here is how you can tune in and watch the week's events.
The 2024 SEC Media Days will begin this week as coaches and players from all across the conference will travel to Austin, Texas to field questions about the upcoming 2024 college football season.
The SEC and college football world as a whole have gone through some hefty changes since last year’s meetings in Nashville. The conference has added two additional teams as Oklahoma and Texas are now members and a handful of coaching changes have taken place. Most notably, Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer, who is replacing the legendary Nick Saban following his retirement.
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is set to speak on Tuesday and will likely cover a wide range of topics such as his expectations for his team this coming season, the changing landscape of college football, and the recent arrests that have taken place involving members of his team.
Smart and the rest of the coaches from the conference will be answering questions and providing statements as the week continues. Below is the full SEC Media Days schedule.
How to Watch 2024 SEC Media Days
- Date: July 15-19
- TV: SEC Network
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Stream: ESPN+
2024 SEC Media Days Schedule
Monday, July 15th
- Brian Kelly (LSU)
- Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)
- Shane Beamer (South Carolina)
- Clarke Lea (Vanderbilt)
Tuesday, July 16th
- Kirby Smart (Georgia)
- Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri)
- Brent Venables (Oklahoma)
- Josh Heupel (Tennessee)
Wednesday, July 17th
- Kalen DeBoer (Alabama)
- Billy Napier (Florida)
- Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State)
- Steve Sarkisian
Thursday, July 18th
- Sam Pittman (Arkansas)
- Hugh Freeze (Auburn)
- Mark Stoops (Kentucky)
- Texas A&M (Mike Elko)
