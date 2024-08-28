How to Watch: Georgia Football vs Clemson
The Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers are set to face off this Saturday at noon. Here is how you can watch the game.
After a thrilling week zero to the 2024 season, the wait for a full slate of college football games is over. One of the most highly anticipated matchups of week one is the top 25 matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers.
The Bulldogs and Tigers are meeting for the 66th time this Saturday in a series that the Dawgs control 43-18-4. It will be the two teams’ first meeting since the 2021 season opener where the Dawgs won 10-3 on their way to their first national title in 41 years.
With anticipation around these two team's matchup beginning to grow, here is how fans who are not attending the game can tune in and watch the game.
How to Watch Georgia vs Clemson
- Gameday: Saturday, August 31st. 2024
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
