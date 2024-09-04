How to Watch: Georgia Football vs Tennessee Tech
The Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are set to face off this Saturday. Here is how you can watch the game.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to play in their second game of the 2024 college football season this Saturday as they return to Athens to host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. This will be the third total meeting between these two teams in a series that the Bulldogs lead 2-0.
Georgia is fresh off a dominating win against the Clemson Tigers where the Dawgs' 28 points in the second half propelled the team to a massive 34-3 victory and secured their spot as the No.1 team in the land. The Dawgs will look to maintain that ranking as they host their first home game of the 2024 season.
With anticipation around the Dawgs' return to Athens rising, here is how fans not attending the game can tune in to watch.
How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee Tech
- Gameday: Saturday, September 7th. 2024
- Game time: 2:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Jay Alter (Play-by-play) and Rocky Boiman (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
