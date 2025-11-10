How Zachariah Branch Becomes Georgia's First 1,000-Yard Receiver By the End of 2025
Here is how Zachariah Branch can become the first Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver to surpass 1000 yards in a single season since Terrence Edwards.
The Georgia Bulldogs have a long-standing history with extremely talented players who have accomplished a litany of tremendous feats on the gridiron. This sentiment has become that much more true for the Dawgs in the Kirby Smart era.
But for all of the fantastic accomplishments Georgia players have achieved under head coach Kirby Smart, there has been one achievement that has seemingly eluded the Bulldogs for more than two decades.
Over the past 20 years, the wide receiver room at the University of Georgia has seen a handful of extremely talented figures grace the team with their presence. Names such as George Pickens, AJ Green, and Ladd McConkey have all had tremendous pass-catching careers.
Even non-traditional wide receivers, such as tight end Brock Bowers, have reshaped receiving record books. But for all of their accomplishments, none of them have been able to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.
With the 2025 season three-quarters of the way finished, it appears that this drought may continue. However, there is one Bulldog receiver who may have a chance at making Bulldog history by the end of the year.
How Zachariah Branch Can Surpass 1,000 Receiving Yards in 2025
Zachariah Branch has been the Bulldogs' leading receiver throughout the 2025 season thus far. The pass catcher joined the Dawgs via the transfer portal ahead of the year and has had a tremendous impact on the Georgia offense.
Throughout Georgia's nine regular-season games, Branch has accumulated 542 yards on 53 catches, both of which are career highs. But while 542 yards with just three regular-season games remaining does not put Branch on pace to surpass 1,000 yards. There is still an avenue for him to do so.
In the first five games of the regular season, Branch averaged just 3.6 receptions per game, which tallied for just over 46 receiving yards a game. However, the receiver has recently seen a massive uptick in his production.
In his last four outings (all of which were against SEC competition), Branch has hauled an average of 8.75 receptions per game and has averaged 77 receiving yards a game. Should he maintain this level of production throughout the rest of the season, it would take Branch roughly six games to surpass the 1,000-yard mark.
Georgia currently has just three games remaining in its regular season. But with the possibility of a College Football Playoff birth and an SEC Championship appearance still on the table, there is a chance the Dawgs could play up to seven more times in the 2025 season.
While it may require a handful of things to go right for Georgia's season, Zachariah Branch surpassing the 1,000-yard mark and making Bulldog history remains in the realm of possibilty for the 2025 college football season.