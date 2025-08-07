College Football Analyst Compares Zachariah Branch to Former Georgia Bulldogs Star
College football analyst Chris Doering has made a promising comparison for Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch.
The Georgia Bulldogs had one of their largest transfer portal hauls in program history this season, as they added a plethora of talented players throughout the offseason. One of those players is wide receiver Zachariah Branch, who is expected to make an immediate impact on the roster.
Branch was a former standout for the USC Trojans, where he accounted for more than 800 yards receiving and was a dynamic special teams weapon as well. According to the SEC Network's Chris Doering, the current Bulldogs pass catcher reminds him of another Georgia great.
"For anybody who hasn't watched his [Branch] highlights, this dude kind of reminds me of Isaiah McKenzie from a few years ago at Georgia, The Human Joystick," said Doering. "He's a guy you can get the ball to in the flat and can turn it up and make guys miss. He's got an urgency and a burst about him. He finds the hole and hits it when he sees something there."
McKenzie played receiver for the Bulldogs from 2014-2016 and led the Bulldogs in receiving yards during Kirby Smart's first season as the team's head coach. His playmaking abilities were also on display on special teams, as he finished his collegiate career with six punt/kick returns for touchdowns.
Should Branch possess the same playmaking abilities in Georgia's 2025 season, the Bulldogs have an excellent opportunity to have one of college football's most dangerous offenses. The Dawgs will begin their 2025 season on Saturday, August 30th, against the Marshall Thundering Herd.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily