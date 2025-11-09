AP College Football Rankings - Georgia's Ranking After Dominating Mississippi State
See where teams landed in the latest AP College Football rankings following an exciting week 11 of college football.
The 11th week of the 2025 college football season has concluded, as numerous exciting matchups have taken place all over the country. Many of which involved teams that were ranked inside the top 25.
While this week's slate of games did not deliver many shocking upsets, it did deliver fans a litany of exciting matchups with last-second finishes. One of them took place in the Big Ten, where the second-ranked Indiana Hoosiers avoided a disastrous upset at the hands of Penn State, thanks to an incredible last-second touchdown.
Another close Big Ten finish took place between the 20th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes and the ninth-ranked Oregon Ducks. In an extremely rainy matchup, the Ducks drove down the field in the final moments of the game to kick a go-ahead field goal and earn a dramatic two-point victory.
While there were many close contests this week, there were also a handful of dominant performances by teams inside the top 25. Alabama, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Texas Tech all turned in multiple-score victories over their opponents, cementing their positions as top-10 teams for the upcoming rankings.
Georgia's Massive Day on the Ground Against Mississippi State
The Georgia Bulldogs were one of the teams to turn in a dominant performance over their opponents, as they defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 41-21 in Starkville, Mississippi.
In their victory, the Dawgs rushed for a total of more than 300 yards, and were able to have five different players reach the endzone. The win extended a lengthy win streak against unranked opponents under Kirby Smart.
The Bulldogs will be back in action this upcoming Saturday, as they return to Athens, Georgia, to host the Texas Longhorns. This will be the first matchup between these two programs in the historic Sanford Stadium and will be a rematch of last year's SEC Championship game.
It should be noted that the Associated Press top 25 will not affect rankings for the College Football Playoff. Rankings for the playoff will be determined by the College Football Playoff Committee and will be released later this week.
AP College Football Rankings (Week 12)
Editor's Note**: This article will be updated as the latest rankings are released by the Associated Press. Rankings are expected to be made available at approximately 2 p.m. ET.