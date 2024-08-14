Inside The Jontae Gilbert Commitment
How interesting is it that Georgia became the winner in the sweepstakes for the services of Jontae Gilbert after not being included in his top seven; however, there is nothing new for Coach Kirby Smart and staff who seem to always snag players at the last second, and flip past commits.
Nonetheless, Georgia now hold the fourth best 2025 recruiting class after Jontae Gilberts recent commitment this Saturday, and it sounds like it was a group effort to secure the 16 best defensive back in the nation.
"It was really recruits, you know Ryan Montgomery, Shamari Earls, Jaylan Morgan, the whole back end right there, and Todd Robinson. All those guys reached out, they felt like they needed me and wanted me," relayed Gilbert.
Gilbert will be entering into an elite defensive back room once he arrives campus following his high school career, and he feels ready for the challange ahead.
"Everybody is great, they don't recruit bad players for a reason, we're going to compete everyday at practice.," Gilbert said.
Every player has multiple reasons for wanting to stay close to home, and Jontae is no different. Outside of having an elite environment to learn and develop as a collegiate athlete, the Atlanta native loves the idea of his family, friends and supporters being able to drive just a few hours to see him play in a dawg uniform on Saturdays.
" My family can get to me very fast, they can come to every home game if they wanted to. I'm really just putting on for them, my school, my neighborhood as well, "said Gilbert.
I had the chance to sit down with the recent Georgia commit last fall to learn a little about his story. Georgia fans when I tell you this kid is exemplary, he will most definitely be a fan favorite on and off the field. Watch the full interview below and learn more about the young man under the helmet.
