Jon Gruden Rips Former Georgia Bulldogs Quarterback Carson Beck During Interview

Former NFL head coach and football personality did not mince words when talking to former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck.

Football personality Jon Gruden is one of the more respected members in media when it comes to analyzing the quarterback position, as the media figure has numerous decades of experience in coaching, as well as a Super Bowl victory of his own.

Gruden's fiery passion for the sport of football has resonated with many fans over the years, and has also provided a handful of humorous moments. Many times, clips from games and stories from former players can often showcase just how ruthless the former head coach can be.

Recently, Gruden put his viciousness on display once again in an episode of Gruden's QB Camp, where he interviewed former Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck. During the interview, Gruden asked Beck to showcase his snap cadence (how the QB communicates with the offensive line before a snap). Needless to say, Beck's reveal had Gruden less than pleased.

Jon Gruden Rips Carson Beck For Snap Cadence While at Georgia

"No wonder you guys can't get into the finals and win in the SEC," said Gruden. The former head coach criticizing SEC quarterback's cadences has become somewhat of a recurring bit during the modern age of college football.

Despite attending the University of Georgia for five seasons and patiently waiting three to earn a start, Beck's time in Athens ended in a somewhat controversial way. After underperforming during the 2024 season and suffering an injury during the SEC Championship, Beck shockingly entered the transfer portal, where he joined the Miami Hurricanes.

The quarterback's decisions understandably frustrated many Bulldog fans and some members of the Georgia fandom still hold resentment towards Beck to this day. Beck also discussed his time at Georgia with Gruden during the show.

Gruden's barbs towards Beck and the Bulldogs program were certainly vicious, but were also delivered in a light-hearted playful tone.

Although it may have been done in a light-hearted fashion, seeing a legendary figure such as Jon Gruden criticize Carson Beck will likely bring a smile to many Georgia fans faces. Even if Beck's criticisms aren't fully warranted.

Beck and a slew of other NFL prospects will continue their pre-draft processes in the lead up to the 2026 NFL Draft. This year's event will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and will begin on Thursday, April 23rd.