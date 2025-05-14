Former Georgia Bulldog Carson Beck Listed as A Top Transfer Portal Player in 2025
Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck has been ranked as one of the nation's top transfer portal players.
In the modern age of college football, the transfer portal has become somewhat of a necessity for successful teams and has produced a plethora of iconic figures and Heisman winners. The 2025 college football season will be no different as hundreds of teams will rely on one of more transfers to elevate their roster.
Luckily for Miami, the Hurricanes reportedly have one of the nation's best transfer portal players, as quarterback Carson Beck was listed as the second-best transfer player in ESPN's 100 best transfer portal players for the 2025 college football season.
"When Beck is healthy with a steady run game behind him, he's one of the purest, smoothest passers in college football." Wrote ESPN's Tom Luginbill. "He's an exceptional ball handler who has the ability to not only drive the football into tight spots at intermediate and deep levels of the field but also layer the football and change ball speeds. His decision-making took a step back during his final season at Georgia, and he took too many risks with the football."
In his two seasons as the Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback, Beck led the Bulldogs to an undefeated regular season in 2023 and helped the Dawgs reach two consecutive trips to the SEC Championship. Unfortunately, a UCL injury during the 2024 SEC Championship cut his season short and ultimately led to his entrance into the transfer portal.
Beck and the Hurricanes will look to build upon last season in hopes of reaching the ACC Championship game. Miami has not reached a conference championship game since the 2017 season.
