Georgia Quarterback Carson Beck Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson beck has announced that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
As the 2024 college football season concludes and teams begin their preparations to assemble their 2025 roster. The transfer portal has been a hot commodity amongst players looking to find new homes.
One of those players looking for a new destination is former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck is reportedly expected to enter the transfer portal following the 2024 college football season. Beck was the Bulldogs' starting quarterback for the 2023 and 2024 seasons and broke the team's single-season completion percentage record in his first year starting.
Unfortunately, Beck suffered a season-ending injury in the SEC Championship game against Texas and would miss the Dawgs' Sugar Bowl game against Notre Dame. Following the news, the quarterback announced his intentions to declare for the NFL Draft. However, Beck has changed his mind and will remain in college for one final season.
The presumed next destination for Beck is unknown. However, rumors and reports have suggested that the former Bulldog may transfer to Miami (FL) where his current girlfriend currently resides. More reports on Beck's next
Georgia Football Roster Tracker
Georgia Portal Entries
- Julian Humphrey, DB
- Michael Jackson III, WR
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Sam M'Pemba, Edge
- RaRa Thomas, WR
- Jake Pope, Safety
- Anthony Evans, WR
- Damon Wilson, LB
- Carson Beck, QB
Georgia Draft Declerations
- OL, Tate Ratledge
- QB, Carson Beck
- WR, Arian Smith
- DL, Nazir Stackhouse
- DL, Warren Brinson
- LB, Jalon Walker
- EDGE, Mykel Williams
- S, Malaki Starks
- LB, Smael Mondon
- OL, Dylan Fairchild
- OL, Jared Wilson
Georgia Returns / Portal Additions
- WR, Zechariah Branch (USC)
- S, Zion Branch (USC)
- S, Adrian Maddox (UAB)
- WR, Noah Thomas (Texas A&M)
- S, Jaden Harris (Miami)
- RB, Micah Bell (Vanderbilt)
- DT, Christen Miller
- WR, Dillon Bell
- RB, Trevor Etienne
Other Georgia News:
- Could Georgia Be Punished for Playing in the SEC Championship?
- Georgia Football Looks To Finish 2025 Signing Class as Signing Day Approaches
- Georgia's Kirby Smart Speaks Out Against College Football Playoff Rankings
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily