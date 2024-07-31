Kelee Ringo Taking on Starting Battle at Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp
Former Georgia football defensive back Kelee Ringo taking on starting battle at Philadelphia Eagles training camp.
As NFL training camps continue to progress, so do keynote position battles, especially as preseason games approach rapidly. The Philadelphia Eagles have a position battle on their hands this offseason at defensive back and former Georgia Bulldog Kelee Ringo is in the midst of it. Veteran Darius Slay will hold down one of the cornerback spots, but the second starting job is up for grabs.
The Eagles added depth to the defensive back room this offseason by drafting defensive backs Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper Dejean. That adds some pressure to players like Ringo who is entering his third season in the league and still attempting to become a consistent starter for the organization. However, Ringo didn't show any nerves when talking about the ongoing position battle between what appears to be between him and Isaiah Rodgers. Rodgers was a starter with the Indianapolis Colts before his year-long suspension due to gambling occurred last season.
"We're all teammates at the end of the day," Ringo said on the competition. "We just want to continue to help each other get better. I feel like that's our main focus, just, help each other get better, bring out the best of each other, especially (because) we're all competitive."
Ringo's role with the Eagles has continued to progress since being drafted as he started in the final four games of the season last year and was on the field for every single snap except for one. It was necessary in-game experience for Ringo to gain and he feels as if he greatly benefited from it.
"I would definitely say I'm a much better football player than I was then," Ringo said. "You know, just having more experiences being out there in games. I know a lot more what the game looks like now. So I feel like just having that experience and putting that foot forward, definitely helps me a lot."
Regardless of what what happened last season or what happened at practice the day before, good or bad, the mindset does not change for Ringo. It's as simple as showing up every single day and making sure he puts on the best show he possibly can each and every day.
"I'm just gonna continue to have a great mindset every single day," Ringo said. "I feel like camp is so long. It's a long process. And I just feel like the person that's able to continue to come out here and just put your best foot forward every single day could definitely help (win the job)."
Ringo is surrounded by a litany of former Bulldogs on the Eagles' defense. Defensive linemen Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis are both expected to have massive years with veteran Fletcher Cox retiring. Linebackers Nolan Smith and Nakobe Dean are also likely to have increased roles this season.
