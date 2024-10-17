Keys to Victory for Georgia vs Texas
It's the biggest matchup of the weekend and it could end up being the biggest matchup of the entire seaosn. No. 5 Georgia is making the trip out to Austin to take on the undefeated Texas Longhorns is a massive conference game. Texas is bringing in all of the momentum while Georgia is looking to continue their sreak of dominance in college football. If the Bulldogs want to take down the Longhorns this weekend, here are three keys to them doing that.
Carson Beck Out Duels Quinn Ewers
Both quarterbacks are in the mix for the Heisman Trophy award according to the betting odds and both will have a major impact on Saturday's game. Whichever quarterback plays the cleaner game this weekend will likely end up being the winning quarterback. Beck threw for over 400 yards against Alabama earlier this year, but he also turned the ball over four times with three interceptions and a fumble. If Beck dials it in on Saturday and out-performs Ewers, it likely will lead to a Georgia win.
Win the Plays Texas Lets You Win
What is meant by this? It means when Texas takes a check down or throws a screen pass, then Georgia needs to take advantage of that opportunity and keep it at a short gain or even a negative gain. Steve Sarkisian is going to be dialing it up on Saturday, so if Georgia's defense beats Texas on a play and the Longhorns concede, then Georgia has to make those plays count. Short-yardage throws cannot turn into explosive plays on Saturday.
Eye Discipline
This showed its ugly head for Georgia last weekend against Mississippi State and those same lapses can't continue in this game. Texas's offense utilizes a lot of eye candy and motion, so keeping your eyes in the right spot and doing your assignment on every play is crucial against this team. If the Bulldogs can stay in the right phase and not get caught up in what Texas is doing pre-snap, then the defense will have a much better chance of holding up against this high-powered offense. If they can't it might be a long day for the Dawgs' defense.
