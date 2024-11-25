Kirby Smart Comments On Georgia Playing in SEC Championship
The Georgia Bulldogs are headed to the SEC Championship game it was announced on Saturday night following an insane weekend of SEC conference upsets. Alabama goes down to Oklahoma, Texas A&M loses a thriller in overtime to Auburn, and Ole Miss dropped to Florida, clinching yet another conference championship appearance for the (9-2) Georgia Bulldogs.
Kirby Smart spoke with the media on Monday about making it back to the conference title game and the potential for a matchup vs the winner of Texas vs Texas A&M this weekend in College Station, Texas.
Kirby Smart on making the SEC Championship Game:
"It's a great honor to be able to play in the SEC CHampionhsip game. It's prolly one of the greatest events in all of sports because of the matchups, but at this point we don't even know who we are playing. So, right now we don't really care. We have so many players that played in this state, it's a big game and our sole focus."
Georgia plays in-state rival Georgia Tech Friday night at 7:30 ET on ABC. The disparity in records has resulted in the betting line for this game being heavily favored for the Bulldogs. According to FanDuel, Georgia is currently a 20.5-point favorite to emerge victorious in this game.
