Kirby Smart Discusses Relationship With Father, Sonny Smart, During SEC Media Days
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart discusses his relationship with his father, Sonny Smart, during the 2025 SEC Media Days.
Day two of SEC Media Days has arrived as the Georgia Bulldogs have arrived in Atlanta to preview the 2025 season and answer questions from the media. As a part of the festivities, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart sat down with "SEC Now" to discuss a handful of topics.
One of the biggest topics Smart discussed was his father, Sonny Smart, who tragically passed away at the beginning of the year. The Bulldogs' head coach commented on the legacy his father had left behind and how he influenced his coaching career.
"You never spend enough time with your parents, especially after you've lost one," said Smart. "That's my advice to everybody out there. Tell your parents, tell your loved ones, the ones who raised you, that you love them, because you never know the last time that you are going to see them."
Smart also mentioned how, while he does enjoy winning football games, his accomplishments on the field do not measure up to the time that he spends with his family off the field. A trait that he credits former Bulldogs head coach Mark Richt for teaching him.
"No football game, win or loss, will ever measure the time that I get to spend with my kids."
With Georgia's portion of SEC Media Days concluded, Smart and the Bulldogs will now turn their full attention to the 2025 regular season. The Dawgs are looking to return to the College Football playoff and to win their third national title in five seasons.
