It's officially the halfway point of the college football season and for Georgia, many younger players have gotten some early playing opportunities this season, particularly at the wide receiver position

Players such as Dillon Bell, De'Nylon Morrissette, and Oscar Delp are three names that have gotten to see a good portion of action on gameday despite their youth. Head coach Kirby Smart talked about how pleased he is with their development thus far and the excitement he and his staff have for that group and what they will accomplish.

"I'm very pleased with that class of guys. It's probably the first wide receiver class that we can say across the board, man, they got some good players in it," said Coach Smart when talking about the young class of wide receivers. He also mentioned how vital playing time is for wide receivers and that the group has really benefitted from it so far this season.

Smart went on to detail how important playing time in games is for wide receivers. He stated, "There's something about playing receiver that you really need to do it in a game to get the utmost confidence." Georgia has been able to rotate some of the younger guys into the game this season which will pay off for them later on down the road.

While Georgia's young group of receivers may not be putting up big numbers or making big plays on Saturday just yet, they are being set up for successful careers at a very early stage. It may not be a large number of in-game reps but Georgia allowing them to get their feet wet and giving them to experience a gameday atmosphere on the field is a great position to be in for a young group of players.

Getting the valuable game experience early on in the season a year ago for Adonai Mitchell was the key to Stetson Bennett placing his trust in Mitchell in the pivotal moment in the fourth quarter of a national championship game. That confidence doesn't come without game reps early in the season.

