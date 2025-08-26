Kirby Smart Explains Why Georgia Bulldogs Have Been Dominant in Week One Matchups
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reveals why the Dawgs have been so successful in their first game of the college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just days away from their first game of the 2025 college football season. As the anticipation around the Dawgs’ return grows, Kirby Smart and his staff are looking to continue a rather dominant winning streak.
Under Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs are undefeated in season openers and have defeated opponents by an average of approximately 28 points. Smart was asked if there was an underlying reason for the team’s success in week one during a media presser. The Bulldogs head coach revealed that there have been a handful of nuances that have led to their success.
“It usually depends on who we are playing and what kind of team we have back," Smart said. "Our preparation has been the same each year, we don’t change what we do based on who we play.”
Georgia’s success in week one also coincides with an extremely impressive win streak in Sanford Stadium that dates back to the 2019 regular season. The Bulldogs will look to continue both streaks in week one as they host the Marshall Thundering Herd.
The Dawgs will have an excellent opportunity to continue their dominance in the first week of the season, as they are currently nearly 40-point favorites to emerge victorious over the Thundering Herd this Saturday. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 and will be aired on ESPN.
