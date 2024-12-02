Kirby Smart Highlights Difference Between Teams in Georgia vs Texas
The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Texas Longhorns Saturday afternoon inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the SEC Championship, with the winner punching their ticket for a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff, and the loser waiting on baited breath for the final selection from the committee.
It's not the first time these two programs have faced off this season, with Georgia winning the first matchup in Austin, Texas 30 to 15. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talked about what the teams have improved upon since that October matchup.
“I don't know how to answer that. It doesn't seem like that long ago that we played them. I guess it was October, mid-October or so that we played those guys. There are areas that we have played better in and then areas that we haven't. And it's almost gone both ways in terms of games we played better in certain areas and then games we didn't play better in certain areas. Offensively, we didn't run the ball really well against these guys. We kind of succeeded off of their mistakes, their turnovers. And we scored points off of their turnovers. But we've played well offensively at times since and we've played well defensively at times since. But we've also not put a complete game together. And that's probably what we're trying to do best now is play our best when our best is needed.
Smart went on to talk about the things that the Texas Longhorns have improved upon.
"As far as them, they've improved in a lot of ways. I think defensively they've been at a high level the entire year. That's not, you know, I think offensively they've run the ball. They've committed to running the ball, being really physical. You know, they've had 30 and 40 carries, runs in several games and a commitment to that and a physicality while also being able to throw the ball really efficiently. They've got the weapons to do both.”
